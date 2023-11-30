Scholes slams Bruno Fernandes for shirking blame after Man Utd draw with Galatasaray

Paul Scholes believes Bruno Fernandes should have 'taken responsibility' for the Man Utd draw.

Paul Scholes says Bruno Fernandes had to “take responsibility” in his post-match interview after Manchester United’s draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

United were 2-0 and 3-1 up in Turkey but again failed to get over the line in the Champions League, drawing 3-3 to leave them on the verge of elimination from the competition.

The Red Devils now need a victory over Bayern Munich in their final group game and for Galatasaray to draw with Copenhagen to progress to the knockout stages. It doesn’t look likely.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes scored early on for United before Hakim Ziyech pegged one back with a free-kick.

Scott McTominay then scored on the break to take United two goals clear once again before Ziyech struck once again from a set piece, as Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed the ball to bobble off his gloves and into the net.

Kerem Akturkoglu then equalised in the 71st minute with a sensational strike to ensure the points were shared.

After the game, United captain Fernandes admitted the “mistakes” cost his side.

“It was another game where we could have closed the game,” he told TNT Sports. “We had too many chances, as I’ve said, and mistakes by ourselves. It’s too bad, to be honest. I don’t want to be too negative, but what we’ve been doing in the Champions League is not enough.”

Scholes wasn’t impressed with the Fernandes’ comments, claiming the skipper should have fronted up after his two fouls resulted in Ziyech’s goals.

Scholes said: “I know in his interview he is talking about mistakes, but he made two big mistakes tonight by giving two stupid fouls away that led to two goals.

“The full team, including himself as the captain, have to take responsibility – it’s a game they should win. They just cannot keep clean sheets – the defence is all over the place, the keeper is making mistakes, Bruno giving away cheap free-kicks.

“It makes the game difficult for them every time and they don’t need to do that.”

To be fair to Fernandes he spoke of “mistakes by ourselves” rather than blaming anyone in particular, so we’re not entirely sure what’s got Scholes quite so hot and bothered.