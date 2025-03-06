Paul Scholes hit out at a couple of Manchester United stars as Ruben Amorim’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

The Red Devils travelled to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie on Thursday evening.

Man Utd failed to capitalise on Real Sociedad’s below-par performance as Amorim‘s team were held to a 1-1 draw, which admittedly still makes them favourites to progress to the next round.

The visitors gradually grew into the match and had the best chance before the interval as Bruno Fernandes forced a brilliant last-ditch block after being played in by Diogo Dalot.

United took the lead shortly after the break as Joshua Zirkzee scored from the edge of the area following a positive run from Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd were in control at this point, but the game turned on its head when Bruno Fernandes gifted Real Sociedad a penalty for handball.

Striker Mikel Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way with the spot-kick to equalise and Man Utd had a lucky escape in the final ten minutes as Orri Oskarsson missed a huge chance to score his side’s second.

Amorim is still struggling to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation with Diogo Dalot among the players underperforming as he’s not suited to playing at wing-back.

Dalot is rarely a threat in the final third and he made a poor decision against Real Sociedad, opting to pull the ball back to Garnacho rather than execute a square ball to Rasmus Hojlund to score from close range.

Scholes commented on this incident at half time, saying Dalot made a “criminal” decision.

“The frustrating thing is, for 20 minutes we saw them warming up, and that’s exactly what they were practising. Into the wing-back, crossing it first time,” Scholes said.

“For Dalot not to see that, is criminal really. Hojlund, he’s made a great run. For any right-back in world football not to see that is criminal, and that’s an easy goal for Hojlund.”

Scholes has also questioned Garnacho’s attitude, suggesting he was “sulking” during Man Utd’s draw on Thursday evening. He added: “He looks like he is sulking a little bit to me.”

On Garnacho, Amorim said post-match: “He was tired and you see it because we did a lot of transitions in the second half.

“Sometimes he was late to defend [in the second half]. I felt like he was tired to recover and do the same things.”