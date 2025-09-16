Bruno Fernandes has to play in a more advanced role according to Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes has told Manchester United there is “no doubt” that Bruno Fernandes should be playing in a different position, and he might “get bored” in his current role.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, United boss Amorim has persisted with his 3-4-2-1 system. That means there are just two central midfielders, and while there are two No.10s, the players being used there are essentially wingers.

Indeed, United signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, and no available No.10 role means captain Fernandes has to sit deeper than he has for most of his career.

According to former United midfield star Scholes, he should quite clearly be playing in a more advanced role, and it might begin to grate on him that he isn’t.

“He is the most creative player on the team, he should be playing as the No.10, there is no doubt about that,” Scholes told Sky Sports.

“But he is being asked to do something different. It is normal for a No.10 like he is to be able to do it for two or three games, to fill in when a midfielder is injured or suspended or something. But then you get a little bit bored of going back into position to defend.

“I did both roles. As a No.10, the last thing you want to think about is defending. Once you go back into a two in midfield, all of a sudden you are thinking about defence, about what your runner is doing. It’s a totally different mindset.”

Indeed, there were questions from pundits after United lost 3-0 to rivals Manchester City that they were overrun in midfield, with Amorim asked if he ever considers switching his system when that happens, to which he suggested he does not.

But Scholes is not the only man who feels Fernandes should be in a more advanced role, with Owen Hargreaves offering a solution.

“How Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t play in this team I’ll never know,” he said.

“Mbeumo is top, Cunha is top. Bruno can’t play there as a central defensive midfielder any more, he’s got to play as a No.10.

“The way it’s set up now it’s not working, so tweak it. You could make five changes, play Mbeumo up front, Cunha and Bruno as No.10s, Kobbie has got to get into the team, fact. You give yourself half a chance, I don’t see it.”

