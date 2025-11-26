Arsenal have been told they've got a £100m player on their hands

Paul Scholes has told Arsenal they have a £100million player on their hands, as fellow Manchester United legend Nicky Butt suggested he’s well on the way to being a “superstar.”

The Gunners are flying high in each competition – topping the Premier League and yet to drop a point in the Champions League. Their defence has conceded just six goals in those competitions, though their attack has also been in top form.

In the league, they’re the joint most-potent attack, with 24 goals, and in four European games they’ve scored 11 goals.

Arsenal have scored at least two goals in each of their last five games, finding the net 13 times in them. The latest of those was their best, as they beat Tottenham 4-1, with summer signing Eberechi Eze bagging a hat-trick.

The midfielder now has four goals in his last four league games, with his goals making the difference in each, and United legend Scholes feels he could reach £100million valuation soon.

Scholes told The Good, The Bad & The Football: “He just seems like a nice person, doesn’t he? There’s nothing cocky about him, he’s just a brilliant footballer.

“It was probably the one thing missing from his game, the goals. When he goes to a club like Arsenal he has to start winning games for them.

“He needs to win games and points for Arsenal and he’s doing that now. If he can do that consistently he’s a £100m player.”

His co-host, Butt, added: “Everyone says he’s a really nice, humble lad. He looked like a real superstar in the making.

“It took him a while to get going at Arsenal but the talent is definitely there, he’s clearly a really good player.

“People have talked about him for ages but looking at him against Spurs, he looks that humble that he maybe doesn’t want to be a superstar – but he’s going to be one I think.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal summer signing made mistake as transfer ‘didn’t make any sense’ – ‘he’s never going to play’

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal v Bayern, Mo Salah, Thomas Frank, Chelsea, Championship title clash

👉 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham: Eze, Rice, Frank and the Premier League title

It was recently suggested by Rio Ferdinand that Eze has done enough after his hat-trick to be the first name on Arsenal’s teamsheet, and though Martin Odegaard is captain, when the Norwegian midfielder is back fit, he’ll have to work his way back in at the Emirates.

There could be worse problems for Mikel Arteta than having two midfielders who perfectly suit playing alongside Declan Rice and Martine Zubimendi battling for the spot.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘closely monitoring’ La Liga star in potential record transfer