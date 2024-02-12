Scholes tells Man Utd it ‘doesn’t matter’ how star duo play as UCL qualification aided by their presence

Casemiro and Raphael Varane look dejected in front of the Manchester City fans.

Former Manchester United man Paul Scholes believes the club “will get into” the Champions League, and it “doesn’t matter” how Casemiro and Raphael Varane play as “just having their names around” is enough.

United have risen up the Premier League table of late, and currently find themselves six points outside the top four. Aston Villa could have changed that had they beaten the Red Devils last time out, but it was the Manchester outfit who won, closing the gap to fifth-placed Villa in the process.

The win against the Midlands side was United’s third in the league in as many games, after they beat West Ham and Wolves.

As a result of that run, it looks like they could get themselves back into contention to qualify for the Champions League, and Scholes feels reaching the European competition is an achievement that they’ll make.

“With players coming back into the team, they can be more consistent now towards the end of the season,” he said on the Premier League website.

“They can win a lot of games. It’s important they are in the Champions League.

“I’ve felt in the last two or three weeks, especially with all the players back…they’ve got a chance of top four. I think they will get into it because they’ve got a little bit of experience coming back into the team. It’s important.”

Scholes believes the mere presence of some big-name players such as Casemiro and Varane can help to lift the side to that goal.

“They’ve got a lot of young players, but when you’ve got a Casemiro next to them; when you’ve got a Varane coming in with them as well,” Scholes added.

“It makes a big difference to your team. It adds a little bit of quality. Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how they play. Sometimes, it’s just having their names around.”

Indeed, Casemiro and Varane are serial Champions League winners, with the former winning it on five separate occasions with Real Madrid and his teammate being part of four of those triumphs.

That winning mentality can certainly help United towards where they want to be. That said, both men seem to be on a downward curve after experiencing their best years while they were at Real.

Varane was benched for a few games on the trot earlier in the season, but he’s started two of the last three wins.

