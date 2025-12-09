Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo to head to Chelsea, as another Red Devils legend feels the midfielder is being “f***ed up.”

Mainoo was an important member of the United side for the past two seasons. This term, though, he’s been discarded by Ruben Amorim, with the midfielder playing just 273 minutes this term.

Amorim has suggested he sees Mainoo as “a starter” as he does all his players, which has been labelled “bulls**t” by Scholes, as the midfielder hasn’t started any of the 10 league games he’s played this term.

Scholes and fellow United legend Butt feel Mainoo is not being given a fair crack and a move to Chelsea should be taken if it comes around.

Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football: “We’re getting rid of players who love the football club, it’s mind-boggling. I get the [Alejandro] Garnacho one because his attitude and behaviour was terrible but you don’t hear that about Kobbie.

“He’s a top, top, top player that we are f****ng up. Kobbie has got to go. If I’m looking after him I’m telling him ‘we’re getting you out of that football club.’

“For his football career he has to leave United, he’s lost 18 months of development. I hope he goes abroad because it’s embarrassing if he goes to Chelsea, which could happen.

“They might go and get him because they are putting together a very good, young squad and keep buying young players. He could quite easily end up at Chelsea next season.

“I’ve known Kobbie since he was eight but you wouldn’t be doing him justice if you told him to stay and not to take that move. That’s such a sad thing for me to say.”

Scholes added: “Do you know what? You’d have to advise him to go [to Chelsea], wouldn’t you? If he rang me and said ‘look, Chelsea are interested, what do you think?’ I’d say go all day long.”

Chelsea are indeed one of the clubs who have been linked with Mainoo in recent times. A report surfaced of late which suggested there are now 12 clubs in the hunt for his signature on loan in January.

United’s stance is so far that they don’t want him to leave, but Amorim is saying one thing and doing another as he hardly plays the midfielder but suggests he wants him.

As such, whether his view on a transfer is going to change remains to be seen.

