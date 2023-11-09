Scholes makes Ten Hag sack claim with Man Utd’s form ‘not good enough’ – ‘we can’t afford to do it’

Club legend Paul Scholes thinks Manchester United should stick with Erik ten Hag, who is not under “much pressure” despite their poor start to the season.

United’s Champions League hopes were dented after being beaten 4-3 in a chaotic match in Copenhagen which saw them lose two leads after Marcus Rashford was dismissed in the first half.

This loss leaves Ten Hag’s side bottom of Group A with three losses in four games, but Scholes does not think United can afford to sack the manager, who could potentially be replaced by Zinedine Zidane or Graham Potter.

TNT Sports pundit Scholes said during the post-match reaction: “I still don’t think that there’s that much pressure on him. I think he’s had a good year and he’s bought a bit of time in that respect.

“He’s had bad injuries but as you say, nine defeats in 17 games is not good enough.

“I know managers have been sacked in that second or third year. I don’t think we can afford to do it anymore, we’ve got to let this fella get on with it.

“I think he’s been good up until this point and I go on to this season, I know it’s not been that great but he’s got a bit unlucky tonight.

“They’re going to have to play better teams than Copenhagen but I thought there was a little bit of fight there tonight, just lacking still that bit of leadership. Maybe if a Casemiro was in there things might be different.”

OPINION: Man Utd are now so sh*t that defeat to Copenhagen is praiseworthy

Rasmus Hojlund’s brace gave United the lead before Rashford was sent off and Copenhagen levelled through Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves’ penalty.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty gave 10-man United the lead again, but the visitors equalised through Lukas Lerager before substitute Roony Bardghji gave them an incredible victory.

Scholes added: “It’s alright conceding a goal it happens. Away in Europe, it’s not easy to play away in Europe, it’s difficult at any type of ground, but there has to come a point where you say ‘come on, we just stay here’. Especially with 10 men.

“It’s that collapsing that’s really hurting them at the minute. Once you concede one it seems like the second one is coming and they’ve got to stop that, you can’t win games if that’s going to happen every week.”

Owen Hargreaves continued: “They’re not good numbers and [are] obviously bottom of the Champions League group after four games as well, but I’m with Scholesy, they’ve got to stick by him [Ten Hag] and build something.

“Keep sacking managers is not the solution here.”

FEATURE: Erik ten Hag sack looms as he leads the betting after Champions League disaster