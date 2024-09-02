Scholes names ‘unprofessional’ Man Utd star as worst ever signing: ‘He couldn’t kick a football’

Paul Scholes has named an “unprofessional” star who “couldn’t kick a football” as Manchester United’s worst ever signing.

Scholes won an astonishing 11 Premier League titles in his time in the United midfield, along with two Champions Leagues, as a key cog in Sir Alex Ferguson’s winning machine at Old Trafford.

He won those multiple titles with some legends of the game including Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, but also played with Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, who he believes was the club’s worst ever signing.

“I go back to the goalkeepers, when you had to try and replace Peter Schmeichel, which is always going to be difficult,” Scholes said on The Overlap. “We had a few. I was thinking [Massimo] Taibi, Mark Bosnich.

“I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, Mark Bosnich. He came to us, he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous. In shooting practice, you normally have like 15, 20 shots. After three shots, he’s knackered. ‘Oh no, get someone else in’.

“I never realised, he couldn’t kick a football. I’ve never seen anything like it. We played Everton away, first game of the season, and none of us picked up on it, he couldn’t reach the halfway line.

“There was no wind, it was a perfect day. But when you look at his feet, size 14s, honestly he was just kicking the floor all the time! Disappointing.”

Scholes has also been critical of the current United side, who have lost two of their opening three Premier League games this season after Erik ten Hag kept his job after winning the FA Cup at the end of last season.

United have been productive in the summer transfer window, signing five new players for a combine fee of around £200m, while selling eight for around £100m.

One of the new additions, Manuel Ugarte, is yet to make an appearance for United having joined in the last week of the window, and Scholes has concerns over his impact when he does come into the team.

Scholes said of Ugarte on Premier League Productions: “He’s going to have to be some player.

“I think he will play the position well, he’s still 23, he’s had a few clubs which slightly concerns you.

“But he does play the position well. I don’t think he’ll vacate that area as much as we’ve seen, a bit more discipline, he’ll plug the gaps, I hope, that’s going to be his role.

“I don’t think he’s going to be the greatest of playmakers – I don’t think you’re looking at a Toni Kroos.

“He [Ten Hag] needs discipline in there, he’s obviously seen that already. Casemiro, okay, not great legs. I don’t think Mainoo as an athlete is that great. He relies more on his manipulation of the ball and his quality on the ball.

“Ugarte has got to be everything. He’s going to have to be some player to make this team better, it’s a bit job on his hands and I just can’t see it.”