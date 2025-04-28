Bastian Schweinsteiger would like to see Rodri at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has told the club that a Manchester City icon is their “ideal” signing, as he named two more stars for them.

United seem almost certain to head to the transfer market for improvements over the summer. They clearly need to make some changes, given they’re 14th in the Premier League.

They almost lost to Bournemouth on Sunday – a team in recent years they’d have expected to thump – before Rasmus Hojlund saved a point deep into stoppage time.

Former United midfielder Schweinsteiger was asked who he’d like to see be recruited in the midfield for improvements, and at least one of his three suggestions is very unlikely.

“I mean, in an ideal world, Rodri. I like that player a lot,” he told Manchester World.

“I like Frenkie de Jong a lot at Barcelona, and PSG’s Vitinha. Those kind of players are crucial nowadays in my eyes, and I keep an eye on them.”

The chances of a City icon jumping ship for United are very slim, but De Jong will be an interesting one for Red Devils fans.

The Dutchman has been linked with the club in essentially every transfer window since the summer of 2023. Erik ten Hag tried to get him in his first season in charge, and links have remained since then, even though Ten Hag has been gone since the back end of 2024.

It has been suggested of late that Barcelona are ready to see the back of the midfielder, who has played over 25o games for the club.

If he is allowed to leave, with United links still floating, it might be possible that they look to the signing of the midfielder, who would seemingly raise the level of their ranks.

However, De Jong is also being linked with Arsenal at the moment, and though it’s suggested they’ll be signing Martin Zubimendi in the summer, there has been speculation that he could land at Real Madrid.

If that were to happen, the Gunners would look elsewhere, and if it’s De Jong they turn to, they surely have a better chance of getting him than United, given their standing in the Premier League is much better than the Red Devils’.

Vitinha might also be a hard sell given he’s playing in the Champions League semi-finals with Paris Saint-Germain.

