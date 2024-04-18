Bastian Schweinsteiger says he would love to see how Manchester United star Marcus Rashford would perform “in a better team” amid reports that Pep Guardiola would value his quality at Manchester City.

Like many of his teammates, Rashford has endured a difficult season for United, with his off-field antics causing issues for manager Erik ten Hag, while pundits and fans have also been critical of his performances for United, with many claiming he lacks intensity and effort.

How good would Rashford be in a decent football team?

Schweinsteiger – who moved to United late in his career – admits that Rashford needs to “handle frustration differently” but would also like to see the England international in a different environment.

He told The Overlap: “I would love to see him in a better team where he gets the balls in the right moment. I’d love to see that. In the years in the past, you don’t really see that.

“If he would play for a different team, maybe he would also increase his level a little bit more. He’s still the player who can decide their games but he doesn’t show it many times.

“Maybe he is also a little bit frustrated inside with how it is, you know. I think that first of all, he has to understand that he can also be the example. You can handle frustration differently. But someone needs to speak with him and tell him. Also, it has to come from his own – that’s very important.

“Sometimes you have coaches who tell you ‘stay on the left, stay on the right’. But you need to understand – if you play for Pep Guardiola, you need to understand what he wants and you have to do it. You cannot just go to someone and say ‘I run fast and decide games’. You need to help out and he needs to understand why.”

Guardiola ‘privately’ picks Rashford

A report from Football Insider earlier this year claimed Guardiola has ‘privately’ picked out Rashford as the ‘only’ current United player who is ‘good enough’ to play for Man City.

And United We Stand editor Andy Mitten revealed that Guardiola said as much to a former United player at dinner.

“He is a conscientious player, there have been times where he hasn’t been happy, as when Jose Mourinho was there. Barcelona were interested in him, but they didn’t think that United would sell him and they wouldn’t have done.

“I remember a former United player telling me that he was at a dinner with Pep Guardiola, and Pep said ‘The only player that I would take from Manchester United is Rashford.’

“Guardiola knows his business, and this wasn’t at a time when United were doing particularly well either.”

