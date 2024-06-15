Roy Keane hit out at Liverpool defender Andy Robertson after he admitted Scotland “weren’t aggressive enough” in their 5-1 loss against Germany.

The opening game of Euro 2024 took place on Friday night as hosts Germany hammered 10-man Scotland 5-1.

“We just got it all wrong really…”

Germany were as good as Scotland were dire as Julian Nagelsmann’s side sprinted into a 3-0 lead at half-time. Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala netted early on before Scotland’s Ryan Porteous conceded a penalty and was sent off in first half stoppage time.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz converted the subsequent spot-kick. Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can netted Germany’s fourth and fifth goals, while Scotland got a late consolation as Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal.

Scotland will have to recover quickly if they are to progress past the group stages with games coming up against Switzerland and Hungary.

Speaking post-match, Liverpool star Robertson admitted Scotland “didn’t show up” and “weren’t aggressive enough” in the first half.

“First half, we just got it all wrong really, didn’t show up, weren’t aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball,” Robertson admitted.

“Second half, we’re down to 10 men and I thought lads dug in really well.”

He added: “We’re so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now.”

Keane unsurprisingly did not react well to these comments, saying it was “just rubbish coming out from Robertson”.

“Andy Robertson said Scotland weren’t aggressive enough – you have to be aggressive in a game of football,” Keane said.

“When you’re up against opposition who are much stronger than you, being aggressive is part of being a footballer. I love watching skilful players and the talent we saw from the German players was great but my goodness, you have to hit people at this level.

“Properly, aggressively, doing it in the right way. If you step off like Scotland did tonight, it’s alright saying you have a game plan – that’s rubbish. It’s just rubbish coming out from Robertson. It’s alright saying you’re going to be angry tomorrow, they should be angry for a long time.”

Graeme Souness meanwhile said Scotland “were miserable” against Germany as Steve Clarke’s players “badly let themselves down”.

“My worst fear was Germany getting an early goal,” Souness said.

“Germany, they give you a hard time. We never got started, we never got a foothold, we never had a presence in the game, we gave away a daft goal which was avoidable and the roof caved in.

“The sending-off before half-time compounded all of those problems.

“We were miserable tonight. I can’t really tell you how good this Germany side is because we were that bad – 5-1 suggests they’re a good team, but let’s see how they fair against a really good team as well.

“I am so disappointed. We let ourselves down badly tonight.”

