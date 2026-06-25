Scotland did not make a mess of this v Brazil; they made a mess of this v Haiti. A 3-0 win would have probably been enough.

Also, is this the worst World Cup ever? Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

Scotland really have screwed this

I read the post-match interview of Steve Clarke and Matt Stead captured the defeatist attitude of Steve Clarke perfectly, highlighting that Ghana and Cape Verde (Cape Verde!) drew with England and Spain.

If only the handbrake was off against Haiti and Scotland had won 3-0, then at least there was a better than even chance of progression with a 0 GD.

As it stands, Scotland is at -3 GD and 6th in the 3rd place table (seventh after that South Africa win – Ed)

I fully expect Belgium to draw, which drops Scotland to 8th, If Senegal win, Scotland will drop to 9th in the table.

If Cape Verde draw, then Scotland drops to 10th in the table.

How on earth, such mediocrity is rewarded with an extension for four more years of this, is beyond my understanding.

Maybe some miracle happens and Scotland go through, as it would be pretty bad luck for Scotland.

The decision to award an extension to Steve Clarke, till 2030 looks worse by the day.

Shrivathsa

This is a terrible World Cup

Is this the worst World Cup ever? I’m so bored. Not a decent game so far. There seems to be zero jeopardy for any of the big teams and – this just occurred to me – I haven’t seen a single world-class goal. A couple of nice ones, sure, but none that we’ll all be talking about in ten years’ time. Things might improve – they couldn’t get worse – but so far I’m distinctly unimpressed. Am I alone?

Matt Pitt

Disparate and desperate about World Cup

A couple of disparate points about the World Cup and England.

I recently wrote an unpublished mail about the outrageous ticket prices meaning we’d see loads of empty seats in the less desirable group matches. Sadly, I was completely wrong, and I’ve been shocked to see bumper crowds in games such as Jordan v Algeria and NZ v Egypt, especially considering the paltry number of travelling fans which is really hurting the atmosphere in most matches. I can only surmise that the majority of the crowd are ex-pats or wealthy Americans who are happy to don replica shirts pay huge amounts for “the experience”.

Infantino has been sadly proven right even if “true” supporters are being pushed out and can’t afford to attend. Case in point was the Portugal match where there was an audible buzz every time Ronaldo touched the ball – this does not happen in normal Portugal matches.

This World Cup is setting a sad precedent which will surely continue into the next tournament. I cannot imagine Spanish, Portuguese or Moroccans paying four or five figure sums to watch neutral teams, but the stadiums will be full of travelling fans as transport, hotels and other logistics will surely be more affordable for the next World Cup.

Moving on to England and their rather desperate display. Surely players like Rice and especially Kane cannot start (and finish) eight matches in such a short space of time, so they have to be rested for the Panama game since we have essentially qualified already. We will have up to five knockout games (and inevitably extra time) so it is vital to give others a game and Kane and other key players a rest.

What is clear is that players like Gordon and Rashford are better at using their pace on the break as teams tire (see Croatia) rather than trying to unlock a packed defence.

However, I’m not buying the revisionism that Foden or Palmer are the key to our success – nobody was saying we are lacking creativity after putting four past Croatia. World Cup success is a squad game based on tactics and team ethic and failure will not be defined by someone who was left at home.

I was delighted after the Croatia game and enjoyed that feeling for a few days before inevitably being brought back down to earth yesterday. There will be plenty more highs and lows to come.

Jamie Bedwell, Cheltenhamshire

Manchester loves you, Jude

Just caught up on the Bellingham mails and wanted to support them wholeheartedly.

I encourage fans of all clubs, other than mine, to call him toxic, overrated and a **** for the rest of the tournament. Especially if there is another game where he is unable to drag his mediocre teammates to an undeserved victory.

Jude – when you get tired of the Spanish sojourn remember these abusive scousers, southerners, Scots and… German football managers’ mothers and remember that Manchester is red.

Simon MUFC

1) No mention of the white bloke skying an open goal from 8 yards out?

2) Quite amazing the man with the most Champions League final and Champions League semi-final goals is now a “big game bottler”. After drawing a blank against DR Congo. Eamon Dunphy was right all along.

On England fans and their miserabilism

The reaction of the English fan base after a single group-stage match was reminiscent of Arsenal supporters last season. When the team is playing well, it is showered with praise and superlatives. Yet after one frustrating game against a disciplined and effective defensive side, the conversation suddenly turns to panic and doom.

It was one group-stage match. Even had England lost because of the legitimate penalty decisions – which, in reality, never occurred – the impact on their tournament prospects would likely have been minimal.

Support your team. They are representing your nation. Constant negativity from supporters and the media is not without consequence. It is naïve to assume that players are unaffected by the atmosphere surrounding them. They hear the criticism, they read the headlines, and it can influence morale and confidence.

Constructive analysis is one thing; relentless pessimism after a single setback is another. Tournaments are marathons, not sprints. A little perspective – and a little faith in the team – would go a long way.

Abe (yanks know better) Tessema, AFC, New Jersey

England are not playing a 10

England’s midfield at the World Cup – Bellingham, Anderson, Mainoo, Rice – are all 8’s. Some can play as a 6 or as a 10, but they’re all 8’s. Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze are the only 10’s in the squad. That’s why they couldn’t break down Ghana.

And no, I didn’t forget Henderson. I just chose to ignore him.

Tunji, Lagos

The transfer scam returns

The transfer scam is being repeated.

Last summer, it was strikers. Isak, Ekitike, Sesko, Gyokeres, Woltermede, Wissa, all going for insane money. Premier League clubs were under pressure to spend, spend, spend. All of them were proven not to be worth the fax their transfers were written on.

Fast forward 12 months, and it’s the turn of midfielders. Mattheus Fernandes, Enzo Fernandes, Elliot Anderson, Alex Scott, Sandro Tonali all commanding insane transfer fees.

And as usual, the Premier League clubs will fall for it.

Tunji, Lagos

The table DOES lie

You can try and distract with your fancy World Cup coverage all you want but you’re not fooling me. Who does your ‘Tables’ section? Absolutely not having Tottenham called ‘Spurs’ to avoid putting them bottom of the table. Rectify this immediately!

Stewart, London