It is our sad duty to report that Scott Parker has finally, officially and irrevocably broken.

A likely outcome, given his imminent sixth Premier League relegation – three each as a player and manager – with this Burnley drop comfortably the most apathetic and existential of all.

But the degree to which Parker has lost his entire mind feels particularly stark, and was laid bare after the loss to Brighton.

“I’ve seen them back. Certainly the second one to the eye, when I’m looking at it, it doesn’t look offside. But we’re in a world now of technology. We’re in a world of AI. We’re in a world of that if a computer technology or a robot says that it is, us as humans, we’ll accept that and just accept it for that’s what it is, because that’s what we’ve become accustomed to, to just accept. “To me, it doesn’t look like that. But, of course, I say that. I’ve become accustomed to saying: ‘well, if a robot says it is or he says this, then that must be true’ and that’s just the way it is.”

Erm…Parklife?

It is a bit weird that it took 20 Premier League defeats to cause a rupture in the Parker matrix this season, that 170 or so days without winning at home is his limit to cause a malfunction which renders his PR training moot and means he no longer automatically cites “fine margins” but instead simply blames the futility of mankind for losing 2-0 to Brighton.

So much of the rant suitably makes little sense. Does Parker think assistants Marc Perry and Andy Robertson’s best friend Constantine Hatzidakis were Chat GPT-ed into Turf Moor? That Peter Bankes on VAR was replaced with Grok? What is “a computer technology”? And why has this all caused Parker to put himself at the forefront of the righteous battle against our future mechanical overlords?

Brighton are quite good; they’re certainly in great form. And Burnley are basically down, even if that only slightly dulls their frustrations over the borderline offside calls for Jaidon Anthony and Bashir Humphreys – which were actually right, however marginal.

Parker would be better served airing his views to Arsene Wenger rather than blaming “some gadget” and lamenting the human disposition to “fall back on a computer what says it definitely was offside”.

AI did not force him to play Humphreys, a left-footed centre-half who has played at left-back, at right-back in place of the dropped Kyle Walker. Burnley haven’t failed to win at home in the league since mid-October because of “a computer technology”, nor been knocked out of both domestic cups by lower-league sides due to “some gadget”. They don’t take the fewest shots in the Premier League because of a robot – although their deeply disenfranchised supporters might disagree.

But ultimately the funniest bit about Parker’s rant is that both the goals Burnley had disallowed for offside were flagged at the time on the pitch by actual humans and would have been disallowed without VAR anyway.