Arsenal legend ‘shocked’ by Arteta decision ahead of ‘telling’ team selection in Champions League

Arsenal legend David Seaman thinks Mikel Arteta’s team selection for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against PSV will be “telling” with Aaron Ramsdale’s spot in the starting XI under threat.

Ramsdale dropped to the bench for Sunday’s Premier League victory over Everton.

It was only the second time the England international did not start a league game for the Gunners since making his debut in September 2021.

The summer signing of David Raya caught many Arsenal fans by surprise, but competition for places is always healthy.

Unless you are a goalkeeper, apparently. Pundits have been losing their minds after Ramsdale dropped to the bench at Everton, with Arteta’s post-match comments appearing to anger a number of former players.

Having boldly started Raya, Arteta admitted that he could substitute his goalkeepers during future matches.

Shaka Hislop has claimed that Arteta’s plan is “the worst idea in football”, while Charlie Adam thinks the whole situation has been blown out of proportion because Ramsdale plays for England.

OPINION: Mikel Arteta is playing silly beggars at Arsenal; he knows goalkeepers need a hierarchy

Love it or hate, what is certain is that Arteta’s potential philosophy has got a lot of people talking.

Another person to say his piece is former Arsenal shot-stopper Seaman, who is struggling to wrap his head around Arteta’s decision to start Raya against Everton.

Seaman adds that who starts in goal against PSV on Wednesday will say a lot about who the Spanish manager sees as his No. 1 going forward.

“Aaron not in goal really shocked me if I’m honest,” he said on the Seaman Says podcast. “I find it hard to understand.

“I still can’t get my head around if they’re going to be swapping and chopping and changing the goalkeeper. I don’t like that from what it does at the back because the players have to get used to two different goalkeepers.

“But I think the bigger question is: Who plays Wednesday [against PSV] because it’s UEFA Champions League and neither of them have played in it. I think that’ll be a telling point as to who’s going to continue.

“David Raya’s got loads of experience and is good quality. He’s going to want to play, he’s going to need to play.

“You can’t keep a goalkeeper like that as a number two for a long period because if Aaron gets injured David needs to be up to speed.

“That’s the only thing that I can think [of]. There’s a lot to look at going forward as to why he’s done this but at the moment for me it’s really hard to work out. I’ve never seen this before.”

READ MORE: Prem keepers ranked: Ramsdale only kept off the bottom by fellow England man