Sean Dyche not worrying about relegation, says points deduction ‘doesn’t change’ Everton mindset

Sean Dyche has insisted the 10-point penalty imposed on Everton has not left him worrying about being plunged into yet another relegation battle.

A run of six wins from nine in all competitions before the break had moved Everton away from trouble and given fans optimism that this would finally be a season where they were not constantly looking over their shoulders.

But the shock 10-point sanction imposed on the club for breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules has seen them drop into the relegation zone, level on points with rock-bottom Burnley.

While the club will appeal against the penalty, Dyche asserted that even if it stands, it does not need to change Everton’s approach to the campaign.

“It’s still relatively early in the season and it’s a season’s work,” Dyche said. “We were going along very well, we were in a good position in the table with a good number of points and arguably we should have had more.

“It doesn’t change the mindset, it doesn’t change what we look at. The league table is one thing but I can’t change my rules. I don’t stare at it every week anyway. The one at the end of the season is the most important one.

“We’ve still got lots to do, lots of games to play and lots of football in front of us. What we do have is a good side that can be effective at this level.”

While the size of the penalty – one Dyche called “unjust” and “disproportionate” – has come as a shock at Goodison and beyond, the manager was adamant it should not throw his players off their stride.

“We are in a good place and the players are still in a good place,” he continued. “The 10-point situation doesn’t affect the players, we stay focused on what we’re doing.

“The feel-good factor after the game down at Palace was quite evident and it was a shame we didn’t get to train for a few days to lock all that in.

“But I think we’re in a good place as a collective and I don’t want this to get in the way of it, to keep that clear-mindedness to perform.”

Manchester United will visit Goodison Park on Sunday, with Erik ten Hag warning his players they will face a “mad” Everton, fuelled by a sense of injustice. That will extend beyond the pitch, with fans planning a number of protests against the Premier League.

“I’ve said all along the fans have been terrific since I have got here,” the Englishman added. “The ups and downs, ins and outs, they stay resolute and behind the team.

“(The decision) will only enhance that. They will feel it’s unjust and they will be ready to deliver as well as we do.”

The points deduction leaves Everton on four points after 12 games, although they are just two adrift of 17th-placed Luton.

