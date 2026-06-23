Having already signed one player from former club Brighton this summer, Roberto De Zerbi is looking for more, with ‘a list of candidates’ revealed by a top source.

De Zerbi has made a fast start rectifying an underwhelming squad for his first, expectedly, full season in north London. Three signing have walked through the door: Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Tottenham boss has worked with Van Hecke up close, when the pair were both at Brighton.

The Dutch defender joins from the Seagulls, and if De Zerbi gets his way, Spurs could raid their manager’s former club once more this summer.

Indeed, The Athletic reports goalkeeper Jason Steele is on a list of candidates to potentially become the reserve goalkeeper in north London.

He is seen as a good option, having previously worked with De Zerbi at Brighton.

Steele played 43 games under the Italian boss across two seasons – the most of any goalkeeper during his time there, though De Zerbi did sign Bart Verbruggen, who’s become the No.1.

There have also been links between Spurs and Verbruggen, while Seagulls midfielder Carlos Baleba has also been identified as a player of interest at Tottenham this summer.

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Tottenham have a choice in net

Who is going to be the first-choice goalkeeper for Spurs this season remains to be seen. There have been suggestions that Antonin Kinsky is going to keep his place at the club, but Guglielmo Vicario will leave.

It’s also been reported that Tottenham want to sign a first-choice goalkeeper, with it not thought Kinsky will remain in the role he played for the final seven games of the season – all under De Zerbi.

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Lucas Chevalier is one of the names mentioned as a potential new No.1 and if Vicario is indeed to leave, with interest reported across Italy, it feels likely that a quality new stopped will walk through the door.

How Tottenham are going to finance all of their deals this summer remains to be seen, though. They’ve already parted with north of £50million for Van Hecke, and have eyes on £100million-rated Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, who’ll command a fee over £80million.

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