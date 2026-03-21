A second source has confirmed that Liverpool are the club in the lead for a Real Madrid star who has been the subject of ‘fresh contacts’ from the Reds.

Real remain a European juggernaut even if Barcelona currently have their number in Spain. Los Blancos are four points below leaders Barca in La Liga, but just dispatched of Manchester City in the Champions League to set up a quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Real know who their best players are and some stars have seen their game time slip as they seemingly haven’t been deemed good enough.

Eduardo Camavinga is on the periphery, starting 17 games between the aforementioned competitions out of a potential 40 this season.

Our friends at TEAMtalk recently revealed Real are ready to see the back of Camavinga, knowing he could bring in some good money, and while Manchester United were in the mix, it was Liverpool who were ‘leading the chase’ for the French international.

A second source, Caught Offside‘s Mark Brus, has reiterated that. His report states that Real recently changed their stance to an open one in regards to selling Camavinga, leading to a lot of interest in the midfielder.

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He stated that Liverpool have had ‘fresh contacts’ over the move, as have Chelsea. Further to that, it’s stated the strongest interest comes from the Reds, who have had Camavinga in their sights for some time.

Internal discussions have been held about the transfer and there have now been two meetings with Camavinga’s representatives, signalling a strong push.

While it’s stated it’s not yet clear that it will definitely lead to formal negotiations with Real, we’ll know if that’ll be the case soon.

A source said: “Liverpool and Chelsea are both working to establish themselves with those close to Camavinga. For now, Liverpool have done slightly more work on this deal, but it will likely be an open race.”

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Chelsea’s interest comes amid suggestions that Enzo Fernandez could walk out the door in the summer.

The Argentine midfielder has long been linked with Real Madrid and of late there have been reports stating he wants to exit Stamford Bridge.

While manager Liam Rosenior has stated none of his players have told him they want to leave in the summer, should a star man like Fernandez exit, that would be a big hit that Chelsea would have to come back from.

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