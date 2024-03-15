Thomas Muller has reacted to the “nice draw” against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final, and he says he is “waiting for” his friend Kai Havertz.

The Gunners have reached the quarter-finals of the elite European competition for the first time since 2009/10. There, they will be faced with one of their biggest adversaries – Bayern Munich.

Of the last five Champions League tournaments Arsenal have featured in, the German champions have dumped them out on three occasions.

As such, Mikel Arteta’s side have a chance for redemption this season, and the positive air around the Emirates at the moment could certainly help them with that.

Upon receiving the news he’d be facing Arsenal again, Bayern attacker Muller took to social media to share his thoughts.

“Kai Havertz, my friend, I am waiting for you. It’s a nice draw. Two very good teams, two very good stadiums, two very good cities. It will be tough but I’m always positive. See you, Gunners,” he said on X.

While his words could sound menacing out of context, the German seemed to genuinely suggest he was looking forward to playing the Gunners, and he was obviously complimentary of them when stating his side are in for a tough game.

The meeting with Havertz will see him play against an international teammate. The Arsenal forward has missed just two of the last 12 games Germany have played – that run reaching back to when he was at Chelsea.

Now at the Emirates, after a slow start, the German has come good of late. Indeed, he’s scored nine goals and assisted three times in all competitions this season.

Four of his goals have come in the last four Premier League games, so he could well be coming into the game against Bayern in some good form.

As Muller suggests, the sides should be in line for a good game, and the Gunners will be eager to get the monkey off their back and finally make their way past their European adversaries.

