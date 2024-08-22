Brentford are set to beat Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the race for Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg, according to reports.

Liverpool signed Van den Berg, 22, from Dutch side PEC Zwolle for around £1.5million in July 2019.

Opportunities under Jurgen Klopp were rare for the young centre-back, who has made a grand total of four appearances for the Premier League giants.

He appeared several times during Arne Slot’s maiden pre-season, though the Reds have always been looking to sell this summer.

Slot’s side have reportedly slapped a £20m asking price on Van den Berg, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Mainz last term after stints at Preston North End and Schalke.

With Van den Berg – the brother of Middlesbrough defender Rav – under contract until 2026, Liverpool are very eager to sell this month and it looks like a move to Brentford could come to fruition, for more than the £20m initially demanded.

Liverpool, Brentford strike £30m transfer agreement for £1.5m Klopp signing

According to Sky Sports, a deal has been ‘agreed in principle’ between the two Premier League clubs.

The report states that German champions Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on signing Van den Berg, with ‘the decision now down to the player’.

Brentford will apparently pay an extraordinary £25m plus £5m in add-ons for the 22-year-old. Liverpool really are masters when it comes to selling players. Michael Edwards, you are a joke. A joke!

It is claimed that Leverkusen are ‘willing to agree to this deal’ as well but need to sell a centre-back first.

Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou have all been linked with exits this summer, and if Xabi Alonso really wants Van den Berg, one will have to go.

Newcastle United have been linked with Tapsoba in recent weeks but the Burkina Faso centre-back is reportedly an alternative to Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

If Van den Berg joins Brentford, he will be the second Liverpool player to join the Bees this summer after Fabio Carvalho made the £27.5m move earlier this month – a transfer almost as crazy as Van den Berg’s proposed move.

Incidentally, Liverpool host Thomas Frank’s side in the Premier League this weekend, with the Sky Sports report adding that Aston Villa target Joe Gomez could feature after missing out against Ipswich Town last Saturday.

Liverpool sell 19-year-old for £10m

Van den Berg should follow Bobby Clark out of Anfield. The 19-year-old has completed a transfer to Red Bull Salzburg, now managed by Klopp’s former assistant Pep Lijnders.

Clark joined Liverpool from Newcastle in 2021 and appeared 14 times for the Reds’ first team, including against Chelsea in last season’s Carabao Cup final victory.

“After an incredible three years at Liverpool FC, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge,” Clark said in a social media post.

“I’ve learned so much during my time at the club and [I] am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey.”

