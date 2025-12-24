Semenyo deal set to spark Tottenham, Aston Villa transfers in £166m knock-on effect

Antoine Semenyo’s potential transfer to Man City is set to have a knock-on effect that could see Tottenham and Aston Villa land top targets, according to reports.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause, had decided that his ‘preference’ for a January transfer is Man City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also issued a couple of updates on the situation with the Italian insisting Man City are ‘progressing to complete deal’ after deciding to ‘accelerate’ talks this week.

Romano wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Manchester City are progressing to complete deal for Antoine Semenyo in next days. As revealed, City have been pushing in last 12h to accelerate in talks. Semenyo indicated #MCFC as favorite destination despite Man United trying hard + Chelsea/Spurs out of race.’

Romano later added: ‘Manchester City and Bournemouth will be in direct contact this week for Antoine Semenyo. £65m release clause available until Jan 10 but #MCFC will approach #AFCB to discuss potential different deal structure and payment terms. Semenyo’s preference is Man City.’

And Semenyo’s potential move to Man City could have a knock-on effect with Tottenham still interested in signing Savinho from the Citizens, while Aston Villa are keen on Spurs’ Brennan Johnson.

READ: Liverpool and Isak deserve sympathy, but we can’t punish tackles on consequence above intent

Savinho, who was valued at £61m by Man City in the summer, could fall further down the pecking order if Semenyo arrives and journalist Dean Jones told our friends at TEAMtalk that the Brazilian was interested in a move to Spurs in the summer.

Jones said: “Savinho got 20 minutes off the bench against West Ham United, and recently that’s been about the best he can hope for in the league.

“If City win the race to sign Semenyo, I really do think there is fresh doubt about Savinho’s place in the squad.

“It’ll be a big decision because they only just gave him a new deal, but I still question why they did that.

“Tottenham definitely made a mark on him, and from what I’m told, he seemed interested, because he would become such a significant player for them.

MAILBOX: Liverpool now justified in double striker splurge as ‘karma’ talk disgusts

“City also have a decision to make on Oscar Bobb if offers come in, and it’s a situation where I can potentially see some movement.

“But I do think the interest in Savinho is still there from Spurs if their other targets like Semenyo, Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande prove out of reach.”

If Tottenham manage to get a deal for Savinho, or any other winger, done then Aston Villa could be able to pursue a transfer for Johnson.

TEAMtalk insist that Aston Villa ‘have identified Johnson as a target to add pace and versatility to their frontline’ with Harvey Elliott’s unsuccessful loan move from Liverpool likely to end.

Tottenham are ‘open’ to either a permanent deal or loan for Johnson with sources telling TEAMtalk that Spurs want £30m-£40m for the former Nottingham Forest star.

READ NEXT: Ranking Man Utd’s 10 post-Fergie January transfer window signings…