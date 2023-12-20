Send help, Michael Owen’s ‘High Performance’ warpath cannot be stopped

Just as we joust through what feels like the last of one deadly pandemic, another comes and slaps us in the face in the form of Jake Humphrey’s ‘High Performance’ mantra – and the gang of merry idiots that come along with it.

Without downplaying the very damning reality of COVID-19 – no matter how hard Matt Le Tissier tries to stress otherwise – we’ve unfortunately ushered on another wave of sickness that is almost as equally deadly; equipping very divorced white men with microphones and studio space.

While not quite as outwardly dangerous as Le Tissier, Humphrey’s ‘High Performance’ gimmick and those that drag it along cannot be underestimated.

