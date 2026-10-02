Senne Lammens responds to Paul Scholes doubts over his place at Man Utd

Senne Lammens has brushed off Paul Scholes’ suggestion that he may not be good enough to win the Premier League with Manchester United.

Lammens joined United from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2025 and has been a marked improvement on his predecessor, Andre Onana, receiving praise for his mature performances behind what has often been a shaky Red Devils defence.

He has made some errors though, and following United’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, Scholes questioned if he has the quality to be a Premier League-winning stopper.

Scholes said: “What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?

“Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that.

“You need a top class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do.”

Asked about Scholes’ comments and the increase in media scrutiny that comes with playing for United, Lammens admitted that it “is not easy for everyone”.

“I have not changed character by playing football at Manchester United,” Lammens said.

“You have to be mentally strong and self-confident in the face of all those people who express their opinions. I can imagine that this is not easy for everyone.

“I love playing all those Premier League matches. Premier League, Nations League…. That doesn’t feel any different.”

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Senne the strong

Lammens is currently away on international duty with Belgium in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who decided not to make himself available after new manager Mark van Bommel told the Real Madrid hero that he would not be guaranteed to start in his team.

Van Bommel was keen to praise Lammens’ mental strength, insisting the 24-year-old’s attitude hasn’t changed despite his rise to prominence in the last couple of seasons.

“Senne’s strength is that he always remains the same regardless of the circumstances,” Van Bommel said.

“That’s his character and his quality. If you see how quickly he adapted to Manchester United.

“The club is richer, the stadium is bigger than at Antwerp…. He has a good connection with his defenders. That’s worth a compliment.”