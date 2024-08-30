Sensational late Man Utd exit ‘NOT happening’ as forward ‘wants to stay’ and fight

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Antony moving from Manchester United to Real Betis is ‘NOT happening’ despite reported interest in him and a team-mate from Real Betis.

Antony has underwhelmed during his time at United. The £86million attacker has contributed to just 16 goals in his 83 games as a Red Devil.

Last season saw the winger find the net just three times in all competitions. It has been suggested that United will listen to offers for fringe players – especially after a big spend this summer – and with Antony playing just a single minute so far, it seems he is in that category.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that both he and Christian Eriksen targets for La Liga side Real Betis, but on loan rather than for permanent moves. It was suggested that a ‘bold approach’ was to come for them.

However, transfer insider Romano has denied that the move is one which is possible.

On X, he stated that Antony moving on loan to Betis is ‘NOT happening’. That suggests United’s stance on the exit, particularly on loan, is a stern one.

Romano also states that Antony ‘wants to stay at Manchester United’.

It seems he will face a fight for his place in the side, being given just a minute of football, when United have played three games so far this season. Indeed, Amad Diallo has instead started every game so far on the right wing, and scored in the last of them.

Romano did not, however, mention Eriksen in order to rile that part of the move out.

Whether or not the Spanish side manage to get him through the door remains to be seen, but the Red Devils’ stance could be a more relaxed one than it is for Antony.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

With Manuel Ugarte soon to come through the door, there could be less minutes for the Dane, and United may therefore be willing to see the back of him.

However, his contract is up in a year, so if he is to be loaned out, it would likely he would first be given an extra year by United, so they did not lose him for nothing after he played a season elsewhere.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘submit official bid to Man Utd’ for Sancho with £73m flop ‘keen’ on Blues switch