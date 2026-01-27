Sepp Blatter is right – we should all boycott America & the 2026 World Cup

You have to question the state of the world when Sepp Blatter has revealed himself as this generation’s Nelson Mandela.

Blatter stepped down as FIFA president in 2015 amid several scandals and was replaced by Gianni Infantino, who has jumped into bed with Donald Trump.

He gave his support to comments from Swiss anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth, who worked with FIFA on potential reforms when Blatter was president, saying fans should stay away from America for the upcoming World Cup.

