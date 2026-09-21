Manchester United are aiming to sign Serhou Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, but that does not mean that the Red Devils are planning to offload Benjamin Sesko, according to a report.

Sesko is the only recognised natural number nine in the Man Utd squad at the moment.

While Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee are also able to operate in the centre-forward’s role, neither of them is a natural striker.

Sesko is having injury problems this season, but even when fit and available during the 2025/26 campaign, the Slovenia international did not look particularly great.

The 23-year-old striker scored 11 goals in the Premier League during the 2025/26 campaign.

Michael Owen is among many who have been unconvinced by Sesko.

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The former Man Utd striker told Metro on September 14: “There’s so many different [attacking] options, which is a nice thing for Manchester United.

“I think Sesko still needs to develop more as a player to be the real deal.

“Surely Manchester United have aspirations of being the best team in the country again and winning the Premier League. For them to do that, I would suggest that they need a centre-forward that is one of the best in the world.

“Is Sesko one of the ten best centre-forwards in the world? No, I don’t think he is.

“How do you get him there? Well, maybe you play him a bit more and give him more experience. Maybe that is the way forward.

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“But as things stand now, if I was picking the team yesterday, I would have done exactly the same as Michael Carrick. I don’t think he’ll be having sleepless nights.

“I think Sesko is a great impact player. I’ve got no problems if one of them got injured and he started. He’s scored goals from starting and from coming off the bench.

“He’s a good player to have in your squad, but I don’t think there should be a massive clamour all of a sudden just because they didn’t score a goal in the game. They scored five goals against Ipswich not so long ago.”

Man Utd want to sign Serhou Guirassy and keep Benjamin Sesko

Despite criticism levelled at the striker, Man Utd are not planning to sell Sesko anytime soon, even though the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are aiming to bring Dortmund striker Guirassy to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Sesko ‘remains an important part’ of Man Utd’s ‘plans’.

However, should Zirkzee leave in the middle of the season, then Man Utd would want an experienced option to play down the middle, with Guirassy on the radar of Michael Carrick’s side.

Although Man Utd have not a firm decision on whether or not they will bid for Guirassy in the middle of the season, the Guinea international striker is on the radar of INEOS as a possible target should they delve into the January transfer market for a frontman.

The 30-year-old has been on the books of Dortmund since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the German club until 2028.

The Guinea international striker has scored 64 goals and given 17 assists in 102 matches in all competitions for Dortmund so far in his career.

Guirassy, who won the 2. Bundesliga title with 1. FC Koln in 2018/2019, was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The striker was the joint top scorer in the Champions League in 2024/25 and was also awarded the Bundesliga Player of Month for September 2023, March 2024 and February 2025.

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