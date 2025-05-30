Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly ‘attracted’ to a Chelsea forward who they feel had a ‘remarkable’ season in the campaign which has just concluded.

The Blues had a much more positive season than any others in the last few. They secured Champions League football for the first time since 2022-23, and won the UEFA Conference League.

The Conference League campaign saw a number of Blues players return good numbers. Noni Madueke was directly involved in four goals in only five games in the competition. In the Premier League, he scored seven goals – including a hat-trick – and assisted another four.

As a result of what Fichajes have called a ‘remarkable’ season, they state AC Milan are ‘attracted’ to the Chelsea winger.

Indeed, their interest has them ‘closely monitoring’ his situation at Stamford Bridge. Milan are said to feel they could have an opportunity to strengthen their attack with an ‘explosive profile’ who has room for improvement.

Milan’s interest in Madueke is juxtaposed with Chelsea’s own interest in a forward from the Serie A giants: Rafael Leao.

The Blues have long held an interest in the winger, and a recent report stated they could have a ‘window of opportunity’ as Milan might be forced to ‘cash in’ if the ‘right offer’ arrives for Leao.

It’s not clear how much he could be sold for, but amid Milan’s interest in Madueke, the clubs could come to an arrangement.

Fichajes states Madueke is likely to command a fee of €60million (£50.5m) which is a ‘significant stumbling block’. But if Leao was allowed to head in the opposite direction, they’d have more money to spend on the transfer.

Whether Milan would offer up their star in order to land Madueke remains to be seen. However, if they are indeed desperate to find ‘offensive solutions’, as the report states, after they finished eighth in Serie A last term, that would be one route to the transfer.

In any case, it’s suggested the Chelsea winger is ‘focused on his commitments’ with the Premier League outfit.

