A Serie A giant chief has reportedly drawn up an ‘intriguing idea’ to land a Manchester United attacker who is said to be ‘deeply frustrated’ at the moment.

United’s attack left a lot to be desired last season. In the Premier League, none of their players surpassed 10 goals, and central strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored four and three goals respectively, though both played north of 30 games.

Over the summer, it was reported that United were looking to ship out Hojlund, though Zirkzee would be safe. That was despite the former wanting to stay at United.

He was indeed shipped out, to Napoli, but while Zirkzee survived, things have not panned out how they might have.

The Dutchman has played just 82 minutes in all competitions this term, with new signing Benjamin Sesko preferred up top of late, while Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount have also been given minutes there.

Amid his struggles for playing time, Gazzetta dello Sport reports Dan Friedkin and Gian Piero Gasperini at Roma have come up with the ‘intriguing idea’ of loaning Zirkzee in.

The report states that the Dutchman ‘wants to leave’ in order to avoid the risk of missing out on the World Cup, having been left out of the Netherlands side of late.

The report suggests that within the Premier League, West Ham and Everton also have Zirkzee in their sights.

A recent report stated that Serie A clubs Inter Milan, Juventus and Como are looking at the United man, with the Hammers also mentioned.

That, too, suggested that Zirkzee is not happy with his role at United. Indeed, it was said that he is ‘deeply frustrated’ by his current role, and a January move will be crucial if he’s to play in the 2026 World Cup.

Ronald Koeman’s recent comments are a stark reminder of that.

The Netherlands boss said: “He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment.

“Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong. Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible.

“We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front.

“But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”

