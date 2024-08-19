Serie A has just started – & Napoli have already broken Antonio Conte’s brain

If you felt like Antonio Conte’s stint at Tottenham felt like him doing a speed run, you’ve seen nothing yet.

It’s all too easy to forget now that there was a boom part of the classic Conte boom-and-bust cycle at Spurs, much as the enduring memory is of the Italian moping about the place, looking regretful at how he reduced himself to working with a load of useless schmucks that couldn’t match his ambition.

There was that extraordinary post-match interview after a defeat to relegation-battling Southampton, in which he might as well have brought in a giant handmade sign saying ‘SACK ME’ as he called out Daniel Levy, the club itself and the players for being a bunch of losers.

