Everton and Leeds have added a sought-after Serie A winger to their list of transfer targets, according to reports.

Everton, having released seven senior players, have already made Charly Alcaraz’s £15m loan permanent. But with recent seasons’ relegation scares still fresh, the need for reinforcements remains pressing.

Leeds face a tough challenge this season, with the last six promoted sides all going straight back down.

The Whites have moved quickly to sign Jaka Bijol, Lukas Nmecha, and Sebastiaan Bornauw, while club insiders have also confirmed interest in Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, and Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

Leeds’ relationship with USMNT players has been complicated in recent years. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams both departed on less-than-ideal terms, while Jesse Marsch’s tenure as head coach drew criticism.

Brendan Aaronson initially struggled to settle but eventually found his feet in the Championship.

Now, with Timothy Weah linked to the club, Leeds hope a fresh American presence can thrive at a higher level.

Both Everton and Leeds are under American ownership — the Friedkin Group and 49ers Enterprises, respectively — which may be influencing their shared interest in Weah, as they look to tap into the US market. Marseille are also showing an interest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

On top of that, reports speculate that Weah could be part of a swap deal if Juve were to pursue Jadon Sancho.

Everton are preparing for a significant squad overhaul this summer, with seven senior players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, departing as David Moyes reshapes the team.

Forward reinforcements are a priority after the club’s goal-scoring struggles in recent campaigns. The Merseyside club relied exclusively on Beto for most of the season, who scored eight of their 42 goals.

Moyes’ recruitment team is also eyeing midfield and defensive options, aiming to balance experience with youth. Alcaraz is more of a long-term project, while there will be a pressing need to secure an experienced Doucoure replacement.

By focusing on American players, Everton hopes to boost commercial appeal and fan engagement in the US market.

Weah, son of legendary Ballon d’Or winner and Liberia’s former president George Weah, joined Juventus in July 2023 on a five-year deal from Lille, a transfer worth up to €12.4m including add-ons.

He scored five Serie A goals last season in 30 appearances, mostly off the bench, and contributed to 10 goals across all competitions despite limited minutes.

Last month, Nottingham Forest reportedly agreed a €22m deal with Juventus for Weah and fellow winger Samuel Mbangula. But Weah declined the move, preferring to explore other options.

Internationally, Weah has earned 44 caps for the US Men’s National Team, scoring seven times and playing a key role in recent CONCACAF Nations League victories.