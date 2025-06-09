Al Hilal will turn to Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko if they officially ‘abandon their pursuit’ of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

RB Leipzig forward Sesko is reportedly Mikel Arteta’s top striker target, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres also on the Gunners’ list of options for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are also believed to be targeting a new left-winger and have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51million.

It’s a big summer for Arteta’s side, who are still searching for a first Premier League title since 2004 after three successive second-place finishes.

They are also looking for that final piece to help them win the Champions League for the first time, having reached the semi-finals this season before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Sesko could be just what the Londoners need to get over the line and is a player Arteta admires — which isn’t too surprising considering the 22-year-old stands at 6ft 5in. He would be a set-piece demon.

Osimhen has interestingly not been linked with a move to the Emirates, despite scoring 37 goals in 41 games for Galatasaray during a loan spell from Napoli in the 2024/25 season.

TRANSFER FEATURES ON F365

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd used by CL winner but forward offers boost

👉 Every Premier League transfer and release confirmed in the summer of 2025

👉 Man Utd’s seven striker options after Liam Delap snubbed them for Chelsea

The Nigerian is expected to return to Napoli this summer, but a permanent departure is seen as inevitable.

He has reportedly rejected Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in favour of a move to a ‘top’ European club, turning down a lucrative offer in pursuit of a more ambitious project.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have not given up hope, but should they ‘abandon their pursuit of Osimhen’, Leipzig striker Sesko ‘is next on their list’, according to CBS Sports.

It’s unclear whether Sesko would be open to playing in Saudi Arabia, but a report from James Benge claims:

Sources say that should Al Hilal have to abandon their pursuit of Osimhen then Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig is next on their list. Whether he would be tempted to move to the Pro League at the start of his career is not clear, but Al Hilal have the finances to match RB Leipzig’s demands and pay Sesko handsomely.

Sky Sports adds that Arsenal have held ‘initial talks’ with Leipzig over the signing of Sesko, who is ‘relaxed about the situation and won’t rock the boat to force a move’.

That said, the Slovenian is ‘attracted to the possibility’ of playing Champions League football for the Gunners.

Additionally, Sesko is ‘flattered by Arsenal’s long-standing interest in him’. The aforementioned Gyokeres is also a player the Londoners are ‘looking at’.

Al Hilal have been desperately trying to sign a superstar ahead of this month’s Club World Cup.

They’ve also failed to lure Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic currently leads the line for the Riyadh-based club.

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes ‘finally’ ‘breaks silence’ as Marcus Rashford ‘surprise’ deals Man Utd huge blow