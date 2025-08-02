Alexander Isak is due back in Newcastle today ahead of his teammates’ return from pre-season on Monday as his possible ‘replacement’ Benjamin Sesko has ‘told his teammates he’s leaving’.

Liverpool made an official £110m bid for Isak on Friday, which was quickly rejected by Newcastle, who are holding out for £150m, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs suggesting Liverpool are now pulling out of negotiations.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer. Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool.

“Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

In the article detailing Liverpool’s failed bid for Isak, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Newcastle’s latest new contract offer included a release clause next summer, though that didn’t alter the striker’s stance.

‘Newcastle have tried to tie Isak to an improved contract, which would have included a release clause next summer, and encouraged him to stay in the north east through senior team-mates. But the 25-year-old has not changed his stance, which has been made clear to the club by Isak and his representatives for some time.’

But Sky Sports’ Keith Downie claims Isak is ‘due back in Newcastle today following his personal training camp in Spain’, and will be expected to join the rest of the squad on Monday, when they return from their pre-season tour in South Korea.

Downie adds – in a potential boost for Liverpool in their bid to sign Isak – that Sesko, whom they have now made a £70m bid for, is considered a ‘replacement for Isak, should he leave for Liverpool’ rather than a striker to be signed to work in tandem or as a backup to the Swede.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Sesko has ‘told teammates that he will be leaving’ having been left out of Leipzig’s squad to play Atalanta.

He wrote on X: ‘Benjamin #Sesko is not in the squad for RB Leipzig’s friendly against Atalanta Bergamo today. Reason: His imminent departure from Leipzig. He has reportedly already told teammates that he will be leaving. Newcastle United and Manchester United are pushing to sign him, with an official offer worth €80m having been submitted by #NUFC.’

It was claimed early on Saturday that Newcastle had already ‘won the battle’ with Man Utd for Sesko, but although the striker has indeed decided he will leave the Bundesliga side, he’s not yet made the call on his landing spot this summer.