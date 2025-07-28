Benjamin Sesko is ‘impressed’ by Manchester United’s ‘efforts’ to sign him ahead of Newcastle this summer as RB Leipzig’s asking price has been revealed.

Sesko is open to leaving the Bundesliga side this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League and after Arsenal plumped for Viktor Gyokeres despite interest in the Slovenian, Newcastle and Manchester United are now vying for his signature.

United want a new striker after both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress last season, while the Magpies are looking for a replacement for Liverpool-bound Alexander Isak after the Sweden international dropped his bombshell desire to leave the club on Thursday.

After reporting that Newcastle had ‘opened’ talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for Sesko last week, journalist Nicola Schira claimed on Sunday evening that the Magpies have ‘an agreement in principle’ with the Slovenia striker.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Sesko has an agreement in principle with Newcastle for a contract until 2030. NUFC are now working to reach a deal with Leipzig.’

But German journalist Guido Schafer insists that Sesko has given his preference to join United over Newcastle this summer, and Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday that the Red Devils are ‘starting to move’ for the striker, with ‘concrete conversations’ being held over his transfer.

He said: “For Sesko, Newcastle are ready to make something big but don’t forget also Man United. Man United have been discussing internally for days about strikers – Ollie Watkins but Aston Villa insist on keeping the player…Sesko but obviously financially it is not an easy deal.

“But Man United also in the recent hours on Sunday night, on Monday morning made new contacts with Sesko’s camp. Not directly with the player, but with agents of the player to start conversations about eventual numbers, the contract, the project, the vision.

“So Man United are starting to move, Newcastle have already presented their project and are prepared to match the financial request. So Newcastle are ready to make a very important proposal to Sesko and Leipzig. Man United have started the concrete conversation while they discussed his name internally for weeks.”

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims Sesko is ‘impressed by Man United’s efforts to sign him’.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are not giving up on Benjamin #Sesko. As revealed today, #MUFC have presented the player with clear figures and their project. Sesko is impressed by Man United’s efforts to sign him.

‘However: Newcastle are fully in the race and not backing down. An offer is ready to be submitted at any time. Leipzig are now demanding at least €80 million.’

United boss Amorim insists any player who joins the club this summer will need to be fully invested in his project.

He told the club’s media channels: “They have to want to come here. I think what we can do to the fans is that we want players who have proved [themselves] already. Sometimes you have a player with a lot of potential, you have to be aware of that, but all the players that are coming, we need to know the player. We need to talk to the player, we have to explain the project.

“And then one really important thing is that they want to come here. That is the key point. If during the market we can find someone that can help the team and have all that boxes with them, we are going to do it. If not, we cannot do it because it’s an important time in our club.”