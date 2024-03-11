Ben Jacobs does not believe Arsenal will sign Chelsea-linked RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer, with Mikel Arteta “looking for someone slightly more established”.

Sesko is on the list of several clubs in Europe and has been linked with Manchester United for the last two years.

Benjamin Sesko has an appealing release clause

Snapped up by RB Salzburg from Slovenian outfit NK Domzale for a measly €2.5million in 2019, the 20-year-old scored 21 goals in four years in the Austrian Bundesliga, which included a loan stint at FC Liefering.

He then took the expected step to RB Leipzig in 2023, following in the footsteps of Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer, and others.

It would not be a surprise to see Sesko make the jump to an even bigger club having impressed for Leipzig this season, netting 11 times in 33 appearances after making the move for €24m last July.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Arsenal are all believed to be interested in signing the young Slovenian international, who has an impressive 10 goals in 25 caps for his country.

According to reports, Sesko has a £43million release clause, which is a very appealing figure for someone of his current ability and extraordinary potential. Clubs could do a lot worse for a lot more than that.

There has been talk of Brentford selling Ivan Toney for £100m and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen having a £112m release clause, so Sesko is definitely an attractive option for what can be deemed a very respectable price in this market.

Arsenal expected to ignore Sesko for a bigger name – Ben Jacobs

However, it appears that Arsenal have their sights set on a more experienced striker, with Mikel Arteta believed to be prioritising a player in that position ahead of the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Jacobs has hinted that the signing of Toney or Osimhen is more likely than Sesko, who “ticks boxes for Chelsea” as a young player in a position they desperately need a marquee signing.

“Sesko I think is very interesting,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport. “But it wouldn’t surprise me if he ticks boxes for Chelsea and their youth-led project and PSG, who also want to buy young.

“Whereas I think with Arsenal, it may be that they’re looking for someone slightly more established, which is obviously where their interest in Ivan Toney and potentially Victor Osimhen comes from.”

Talk of Arsenal being desperate for a striker has died down with Arteta’s men in relentless form in front of goal this year.

Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have been the natural choices up front in recent weeks with Gabriel Jesus injured and the Gunners look to have a better balance with the Brazilian out of the side, which is crazy considering how vital he was last term.

The goals have been shared throughout the team, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard all chipping in.

