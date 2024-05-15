Arsenal in ‘pole position’ for £64m Man Utd-linked striker as transfer expert reveals ‘strong interest’

Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

He joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg last July for €24million and has been in superb form since the turn of the year.

Sesko only had three Bundesliga goals in the first half of the campaign but has an outstanding 10 goals in his last 15 league appearances.

The Slovenian international has scored in each of his last six Bundesliga matches with Leipzig unbeaten in 10 games.

As well as a stellar 17 goals in 41 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions, Sesko has scored 11 in 27 Slovenia caps.

At the age of 20, the 6ft 5in centre-forward is one of the highest-rated young strikers in Europe and is another terrific signing made by Leipzig, who will easily make a tasty profit on the €24m they spent on him last summer.

A move to Arsenal would be ideal for the Premier League club as Kai Havertz’s form in striker has eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta, who is not as desperate to sign a new striker as he once was.

Someone like Sesko – who is very young but able to contribute now – could be perfect. As we have seen with Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United, the pressure of being the main man for a big Premier League club does not always work out for young strikers.

This appears to be the profile Arteta is looking at, with plenty of links to Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, another promising attacker.

Arsenal beating Man Utd, Chelsea in transfer race, Arteta identifies ‘priority’ signing

With the Spanish manager keen on bolstering his attack this summer, it has been reported by The Telegraph that Arsenal ‘have a strong interest in Sesko and are considering a move for him this summer’.

There is reportedly a belief among rival suitors that the Gunners are in ‘pole position’ to sign the Slovenian, with a new striker ‘one of the club’s top summer priorities’.

It was previously reported that Sesko had a release clause worth £43million, however, his performances in recent weeks could see that figure jump up to £64m, the report states.

Reports elsewhere say AC Milan are looking at the 6ft 5in Slovenian, while Manchester United and Chelsea’s interest is noted.

Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic was in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday to watch Arsenal beat the Red Devils 1-0 in the Premier League.

Other striker options for the Gunners mentioned by transfer expert Sam Dean in his Telegraph report are the aforementioned Zirkzee and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

It is noted that Arsenal will be spending £30m on making the signing of David Raya permanent.

This means player sales could be crucial this summer, with Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson all potentially available.

