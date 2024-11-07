Former Arsenal sporting director Edu has been credited for their evolution into a Premier League title contender under Mikel Arteta, but the head coach’s ‘key ally’ has decided to jump ship for *checks notes* Nottingham Forest…?

Regarded as one of the leading sporting directors in the world, Edu has been scrutinised for taking this leap and it was immediately assumed that he was leaving Arsenal for the money.

But this may not be the case as the real reason for his departure emerged after he turned down a ‘lucrative pay rise’ to stay on at Arsenal.

As global head of football for batsh*t owner Evangelos Marinakis, Edu will lead the sporting operations at Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave. His arrival further boosts Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who have surprised us all this season as they sit comfortably in third place in the Premier League.

We have ranked Edu’s 35 Arsenal signings from worst to best, but here we have picked out seven of this group who could follow the new Forest chief in moving to the City Ground…

Dani Ceballos

The 28-year-old had an unspectacular two-year loan stint at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021. Since this move, he’s returned to being a player on the periphery at Real Madrid and could pursue an exit next year as he remains far down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti, who has been told to drop a misfiring Kylian Mbappe for two reasons.

After Ceballos was linked with a Premier League return and reunion with former boss Unai Emery last year, a move back to the Premier League could foreseeably happen in the coming months as he pursues regular game time. Elliot Anderson might have other ideas, mind.

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Lokonga will be one of 1o former Premier League stars who should regret leaving England in the summer as his loan at Sevilla is not going to plan.

This is a shame as the central midfielder previously enhanced his reputation during last season’s eye-catching stint with relegated Luton Town and his form in 2023/24 suggests he’d – at least – be a useful squad player for Forest as they look to solidify their position as a top-half Premier League side aspiring for even grander heights.

Nicolas Pepe

A footballer being dragged down by a ludicrous price tag is common in today’s game and there is perhaps no better example than Pepe, who did not come close to proving his worth as a £72m talent. How could he?

The Ivory Coast international wasn’t awful for Arsenal, but he’s regarded as one of Edu’s worst signings at the Emirates after the Premier League giants could not extract £72m of value from him before he left for Trabzonspor on a free transfer last year. The emergence of a certain star boy didn’t help his cause either.

But the 29-year-old still has a couple of years left at the top level and has been in decent form for La Liga side Villarreal this season. Perhaps a left-field replacement for Anthony Elanga if Newcastle United return for the ex-Man Utd starlet?

Aaron Ramsdale

Nottingham Forest love a goalkeeper and have been through more than their fair share of shot-stoppers since their return to the Premier League.

Ramsdale is one ‘keeper yet to ply his trade for Forest, but the Southampton star could be back available if/when another relegation is added to his CV at the end of this campaign.

32-year-old Mats Sels has been doing nothing wrong, but he has a limited shelf life and a relegation-inflicted discount could tempt Forest to make a move.

Kieran Tierney

Tierney still plays for Arsenal? That’s news to us…

Much like Emile Smith Rowe, the Scotland international has been left behind as Arsenal have become serious challengers for the Premier League title, not helped by a spate of injuries.

Arteta has ruthlessly secured several upgrades at left-back. This has left Tierney cut adrift on the sidelines, but if he can overcome his injury troubles, he’s still good enough to play a prominent role for the majority of Premier League sides and he’d perhaps be an upgrade on Alex Moreno.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

One such player who has usurped Tierney in the Arsenal pecking order, Tomiyasu has been a useful player for Arteta over the last three years. The Japan international rarely lets his manager down on the pitch, but his injury woes have limited his first-team opportunities.

Capable of playing across the back four, Tomiyasu is one of Arteta’s favourites as the head coach previously refused to let him leave. But it’s increasingly looking like the 26-year-old is made of glass, so there’s more chance of him leaving next year. Should his next club (Forest, obviously) find a way to keep him injury-free, he’d be a major coup and another player who Arsenal would regret letting go.

Fabio Vieira

The 24-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. He’s also perhaps a victim of Arteta channelling Jose Mourinho as it’s hard to see where he could fit into this version of Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder returned to Porto on loan in the summer and has not been setting the world alight in the Primeira Liga, so a permanent exit from Arsenal could be on the cards in the near future.

Forest’s front four of Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Elanga have been impressive this term, but an intricate flair player – like Vieira – would provide Nuno with an alternative option in attacking areas as he continues to bolster his squad and this is arguably the most likely of the seven proposed transfers.

