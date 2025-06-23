Seven Brazilian Club World Cup stars that Carlo Ancelotti must consider for the 2026 World Cup

Brazilian clubs have been the story of the Club World Cup so far, with the nation’s four representatives all topping their groups and remaining unbeaten as we approach the final round of group-stage matches.

Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo and Fluminense – the last four winners of South America’s Copa Libertadores – have shown they’re a match for European opposition.

Here are seven Brazilian stars from the Club World Cup that Carlo Ancelotti must consider for the World Cup next summer.

Read the article at Planet Football.