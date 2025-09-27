Manchester United have been slammed as “shambolic” and a pair of players called out for making individual errors, while Ruben Amorim’s system caused “100 per cent confusion.”

United put on another below-par performance, with Amorim still struggling to put his stamp on things. So far this season in the Premier League, the Red Devils have had the best xG of any club.

And they were again positive on the front foot against Brentford, with more shots and more of the ball, yet they lost 3-1.

Former Premier League defender Richards feels that’s the fault of Amorim, as while two players were called out for their roles in Brentford goals, it all boils down to the system not suiting them.

Richards said: “Shambolic! I still think the system is hampering them. They’re not sure where they’re meant to be. In terms of the goals though, there were individual errors. Harry Maguire trying to play offside for the first one – there’s no point gambling there.

“Then, for the second goal, [Matthijs] de Ligt doesn’t know where he’s going and then Maguire isn’t sure where to position himself. It’s 100 per cent confusion caused by playing that system – it doesn’t suit the players there.”

Indeed, the camera operators couldn’t even catch up for the first goal, as a long ball was sprayed from nowhere after United lost possession, only for the broadcast to pick up Maguire chasing down Igor Thiago – to no avail as he slotted in the top corner.

For the second goal, De Ligt followed a ball dropping behind the United defence, but changed his run to focus on the attacker the ball was going to land with, getting there too late, so a shot could come in, and the rebound was scored.

Altay Bayindir was unable to save the rebound despite getting a hand to it, and might have proven Peter Crouch right in the process.

Prior to the game, Crouch said: “It feels to me, the situation with the goalkeeper just hasn’t been addressed. I think it feels like they’ve got three No.2s. It’s an issue that was obvious, [Andre] Onana wasn’t going to be the No.1. I think we knew that. And I don’t think the situation’s been addressed.”

Indeed, summer signing Senne Lammens can’t get a game between the sticks, but given Bayindir isn’t covering himself in glory, that suggests there’s no faith in the former.

