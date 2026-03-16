Pedro Porro appears to have backed Igor Tudor to remain in charge at Tottenham Hotspur after the club’s interim boss broke his four-game losing streak to earn a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs grabbed what could end up being a crucial point at Anfield after Richarlison’s late equaliser likely saved the Croatian from being shown the door, if he had lost again.

Porro has been vocal during Tottenham‘s recent struggles, opening up on how he felt about the past defeats, but has rallied the troops with his comments after earning that point on Merseyside.

Skipper-for-the-day Porro’s reaction actually came after he delivered one of his worst individual performances of the campaign, earning a 2/10 rating on TheSpursWeb, having lost possession a remarkable 17 times during the contest.

He also won just one of 10 duels and was dribbled past six times, although he was putting all the emphasis on the team and Tudor‘s continued reign after a rare positive result for Tottenham in the Premier League in 2026.

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Indeed, speaking to Sky Sports, Porro highlighted the effort from the players and the support from the fans during the draw with Liverpool.

He said: “We needed to push because it was a difficult game. Today the team was good, the fans were unbelievable also and we keep going now.

“I always believe in my team. In this moment you need everyone together and today we had a good game. For now we take the point, take the positive things.”

Ahead of the clash against Arne Slot’s reigning Premier League champions, it was widely reported that Tudor could well have been sacked had he suffered another defeat, with Spurs known to have been searching for replacements.

However, with a point earned, the Croat is expected to remain in charge for this week’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid and then Sunday’s critical home clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, and Porro sent a message of support to his boss.

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Speaking about whether Tudor deserves credit for the tactical approach at Anfield, Porro, explained: “We needed to follow the plan for today.

“My team-mates did the same, in this moment we knew we had to stay 1-0 in the second half and this was important for the game.

“We are playing for the manager and this is important for everyone now.”