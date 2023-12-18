Shaw urges Man Utd to make Liverpool draw the ‘foundation’ after ‘unacceptable’ results this season

Luke Shaw wants Manchester United to build on their goalless draw at Liverpool with Erik ten Hag’s side struggling for consistency on the pitch this season.

The Red Devils managed to get a point at Anfield on Sunday and Shaw has emphasised the importance of such an impressive result.

“Really important, especially with the results we’ve been having recently conceding a lot of goals,” he told Betfred.

“To go there, especially away at Anfield, what happened last year there – we all remembered that very well. It was one of the worst days in my footballing career. And for all of us.

“I think it was definitely showing a step in the right direction, still obviously little things we can do better on when we have the ball, but I think as a defensive block, a defensive unit, I think that is the foundations we need to approach every game with, exactly how we defended in that game.”

Shaw insists that the 7-0 defeat at Anfield last term was not discussed in the build up to Sunday’s fixture.

“No, I don’t think we needed to (speak about it),” he said. “I think we all know what happened, we all know how we felt like I just said.

“It wasn’t something, I think the manager was right not to bring it up. It’s in the past, it is memories that will live with us for a long time.

16 Conclusions on Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Nunez, Varane, Neville, Onana, Dalot’s red

“We can all remember that result, but I think it was good not to speak about it and just focus solely on this game. It’s a new game, It was a chance for us to go in the right step and I think the result was good.

“We could have maybe snatched it at the end of the game, of course they had more possession, they had a few chances but more from set plays – not really too many from open play.

“I think we can be happy with that but of course, I think when we look back at the game now, for me especially, we could have won that game.”

The England left-back now wants United to build on their defensive display against their arch rivals.

“That has to be the foundation now,” he added. “Every game, whether it is at Anfield away or here (at Old Trafford), it always has to be the same and I think that is where we have been lacking I think is the consistency.

“I think one game we are excellent, for example the game against Chelsea here – we played a really good game, then we go and let ourselves down by playing Bournemouth here and losing 3-0.

“It’s not acceptable, we can’t accept that and it’s something that needs to be addressed and changed very quickly because we can’t keep doing this.”

MAILBOX: Van Dijk sour grapes and how Liverpool blew their big chance against Man Utd