Shearer brutally tells Rashford he ‘can’t keep wasting his talent’ as Ten Hag receives dig

Alan Shearer has told Marcus Rashford he “can’t keep wasting his talent” as he stated the striker “needs strong management” and for “someone to get hold of him” suggesting Erik ten Hag is not that.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, in stark contrast to last term. Indeed, in the last campaign, the striker scored 30 goals in all competitions.

Halfway through this term, he’s on just four goals. He seems to have compounded his own problems, as reports have surfaced about him going on a night out in Belfast just hours before a training session.

Erik ten Hag stated Rashford “was ill” and when interviewed just before Manchester United‘s FA Cup tie with Newport, the manager stated it’s an “internal matter” that he’ll “deal with,” without going into detail.

Shearer feels that sounds problematic for the striker, and has urged him not to throw away the talent he has.

“If it’s an internal matter, you’d think something is up,” Shearer said on BBC.

“There’s a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We’ve seen him be disciplined last season when he was late to a meeting before a game but something is clearly wrong – either at home or in his relationship with the football club.

“He can’t keep doing this, he can’t keep wasting his talent because it’s not right.”

Shearer then suggested that Ten Hag might not be a hard enough character to get Rashford into line, as he stated he needs that sort of influence.

“He needs strong management, someone to get hold of him and tell him there’ll be huge regrets come the end of his career if he continues doing this,” Shearer said.

“You can’t keep doing it, it needs sorting now. Thirty goals last season, four this season.

“When I see him play, it looks like he’s got the world on his shoulders so it needs sorting now because he can’t really deal with it.”

At 26 years of age, Rashford should be approaching the best years of his career, but he currently looks nowhere close to being at the level he can be, and that’ll be a concern, but at the moment, doesn’t look to be for him.

