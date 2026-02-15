Pundit Alan Shearer has commented on Arsenal summer signing Eberechi Eze’s recent form, while another recent addition is not “the answer”.

In the summer, Arsenal spent around £250m on signings to land their top targets, with this business arguably completing their squad as Mikel Arteta now has quality options in every position.

These signings have significantly improved Arsenal’s chances of ending their prolonged trophy drought by winning at least one piece of silverware this season.

However, some new arrivals have struggled since moving to the Emirates, including England international Eberechi Eze.

Eze has only been a bit-part player and has generally been ineffective when he’s been given minutes.

On Thursday night, Eze was hooked at half-time as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Now, Shearer has claimed that Eze “needed the world to swallow him up” against Brentford.

“Mikel Arteta has got one or two things that he needs to iron out,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I mean, the situation with Eze against Brentford was surprising a bit because he seems lost or at least he did in that game.

“He took him off at half time and they got a little bit better. They put more pressure on Brentford and then they got the goal. But I thought Brentford were worth their point at least.

“Eze looks lost. It’s remarkable really, isn’t it? The guy we’re talking about who scored the hat-trick in the north London derby. Everyone was thinking, wow, what a player he is and what a time he’s going to have at Arsenal.

“The way he sort of walked out full of confidence in that Arsenal stadium when he got his move and he looked as if he was a natural fit and, and belonged there. But he looked lost against Brentford.

“He looked as if he needed the world to swallow him up. He didn’t look comfortable at all.”

Michael Owen, meanwhile, has hit out at another recent Arsenal signing, explaining why he does not think Viktor Gyokeres is “the answer” for the Gunners.

“He’s not for me, not really,” Owen told The Metro when asked about Gyokeres.

“Listen, I don’t mind him. I think he’ll definitely be a source of goals if you play him in every game. But then again, I could probably play in every game for Arsenal; they are the best team at the moment and create a lot of chances.

“But is he the answer? I’m not so sure. He’s certainly an asset to the team. You would expect paying £60m for a striker, for him to be the stand-out striker, the go-to player. But I don’t know.”

