Alan Shearer has slammed Ruben Amorim over his “embarrassing” tactic for “monumental mess” Manchester United in their defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure Ange Postecoglou’s side a spot in the Champions League next season.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Luke Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

Defeat in the final confirmed United’s worst season in 51 years, with the run to the Europa League final putting gloss on a miserable domestic campaign which has seen the Red Devils win just six of 26 league games since Amorim took charge in November.

Amorim said after the game he would leave the club without “conversation or compensation” if the United board wanted to replace him and Bruno Fernandes made a similar vow to fall on his sword.

And Shearer has taken aim at the United boss, who stuck centre-back Harry Maguire up front in the last few minutes as big man to “lug balls into the box” for.

“It was a really poor game, the standard was poor, but Tottenham won’t care about that,” the England legend said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“They’re going to have to recruit very well because clearly a lot of these players are not good enough or not suited to that style of play.

“Let me tell you something, Man United were an embarrassment tonight – and in the semi-final – they’re chucking a 6ft 5 centre half up top in desperation and are lugging huge balls into the box.

“That’s how they’re going to get out of trouble? They’re million miles off it on and off the pitch and I don’t know how they get out of this.

“How do they attract top players this summer and are they even going to be able to pay for them now they’re not in the Champions League? Why would big players want to go there?

“It’s going to be a while now – if at all – they’re going to be challenging again and players at the club and outside will know that.

“It’s not only on the pitch either, it’s a mess off the pitch as well. They’ve monumentally messed up this season on and off the pitch, it’s been a complete and utter embarrassment.

“They’ve spent over £100m on forwards over the last two summers and they send a centre half up front to try and save the game for them. They’re miles off it.”