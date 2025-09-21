Alan Shearer has picked out one Liverpool star who has got worse this season and another whom Arne Slot “has to play” after their 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike got the goals for the Reds in the first half before a stunning Idrissa Gueye striker gave the Toffees hope after the break.

And Shearer believes Slot’s side were fortunate to win the game and maintain their 100 per cent record at the start of this season.

He told NBC Sports: “Yeah, the first half, I thought they were the much of the better team. They deserve their lead. They played some bright, energetic football.

“But I think second half, it sort of slipped into what we’ve seen in the first four games. I thought Everton were the better team, they deserved to get back into the game, and I think they’ll think themselves unlucky not to get something out of the game.

“They created one or two chances, a brilliant finish from Idrissa Gueye that gave them that bit of a lifeline. They were the team that were pushing. They were the team that had the energy, and I thought they were unlucky not to get a point.”

Liverpool have conceded nine goals in their seven games this season, and Shearer believes they’re struggling to find “the balance” between defence and attack as things stand, picking out Milos Kerkez – signed from Bournemouth for £40m this summer – as an issue.

He said: “At the minute we’re not seeing the same play in Kerkez as we saw down with Bournemouth.

“He was free throwing. He had the license to go and roam and get forward, where, to me, seems as if he’s caught in two minds, whether he’s going to go, whether he’s on to stay and help protect that with Van Dijk and Konate.

“I just don’t think they’ve got the balance right at the at this minute. And I think one of the reasons why he left [Florian] Wirtz] on the bench and [Alexander] Isak on the bench is because he went back to norm.

“He went back to what they had last season, because he just felt in this game with the hustle and bustle and the energy that was going to be needed, I think he went back to his tried and trusted of the three.

“And I think, yeah, there’s plenty to work on for Liverpool, where you have to say, without playing well again, they’ve won the game, and that has to be a big bonus for them.”

Nine-figure summer signings Wirtz and Isak weren’t introduced until the last half hour at Anfield and Shearer says Slot currently “has to play” Ekitike, who’s already got four goals and an assist this term.

Shearer added: “It’s not a bad option. Having said that at the minute, there’s no way I would if I was Ekitike, there was no way I’ll be thinking I deserve to be left out this side with the format.

“I mean, the goals I’m scoring, and he can’t leave him out. He has to play him. So Isak will have to be patient. He’s not 100% fit yet. Which, which he’ll be working on.

“But they’ve got so many options, not only with those two, but in wide positions as well. And if things are working fine, if it’s not, then at least he’s got the players to chuck on and try and change it. Good problems to have, if you call them problems.”