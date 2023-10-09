Shearer makes Arsenal title claim as he tips Premier League run-in to be a two-horse race

Alan Shearer has assessed Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title following their statement 1-0 triumph over Manchester City at the weekend.

The Gunners had failed to beat Man City in the Premier League since 2015 and Mikel Arteta knew that his side needed to produce a statement performance in this game.

In the end, Arteta’s substitutes made all the difference as Kai Havertz linked up with Gabriel Martinelli for the only goal of the game in the second half.

Shearer still thinks that Pep Guardiola’s side are the team to beat this season, but he has admitted that Arsenal look the most likely to overthrow the reigning champions.

“I still think it will just be City and the Gunners battling it out come the end of the season but for now only three points separate the top four, which gives all of them hope,” Shearer told BBC Sport.

“The way I look at it, if you finish above City, you will win the league – and Arsenal are the team who look most capable of doing that this season and ending their dominance.

“Sunday’s win over the defending champions was a huge result for the Gunners’ belief and confidence, but the best sign of where they are at is that they did it without playing particularly well.

“What Mikel Arteta’s side did do throughout, however, was defend extremely well.

“After having a couple of chances in the opening minutes, City did not get another sniff and I’ve not seen many teams keep them that quiet in recent years.”

Shearer was also quick to praise Arteta for the use of his substitutions and how they went about changing the game in the second half.

“Arteta’s substitutes made a huge difference, too – all of them made an impact, one of them [Kai Havertz] made their winning goal, and another [Gabriel Martinelli] scored it.

“You could already see Arsenal’s squad is stronger now than it was last season, but nothing shows it more than sending someone on to change a big game like that.

“Arsenal didn’t create much either before they scored but they stuck together and were solid. When you do that, you always give yourself a chance.

“Yes, they got a bit of luck with the deflection off Nathan Ake for their goal but Arteta will say they absolutely deserved their win and I don’t think anyone could argue with that – City simply did not do enough.”

Arsenal now go into the international break sitting second in the Premier League table, only behind Tottenham on goal difference.

The Gunners now hold a two-point lead over Man City which they will be looking to extend after the upcoming international break.

