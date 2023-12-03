Shearer thinks Man Utd lack ‘characters’ and have ‘too many bad eggs’ as Newcastle loss is analysed

Alan Shearer reckons “there are too many bad eggs” in the Manchester United squad and criticised Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho for their lack of defensive effort against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by the Magpies on Saturday evening. In truth, it could have been a lot worse.

Anthony Gordon’s goal was the difference but the reaction has been all about Erik ten Hag’s men, with Rashford one player coming in for some criticism.

Analysing the match on Match of the Day, Newcastle legend Shearer said his former side exposed United in wide areas, although their full-backs were not getting enough support from the wingers.

“They [Newcastle] absolutely battered Man United in wide areas,” he said.

“[Kieran] Trippier and [Tino] Livramento were sensational against [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka and [Diogo] Dalot.

“In their defence, they got no help whatsoever from Garnacho and Rashford. Rashford didn’t look at it at all – didn’t look interested.

“It happened so many times. Newcastle created so many chances and they should have had many goals.”

Shearer then slammed the United squad as a whole, saying Ten Hag has “too many bad eggs” at his disposal.

“For me, there are too many bad eggs in that Man United team,” he added. “Too many bad attitudes.

“It’s alright when things are going well for you, you can get your feet on the ball, play and pick your head up when things are nice and rosy.

“When it’s not going for you, when you’re a bit tired and you’ve got to roll your sleeves up, there’s not enough characters in that team.”

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils, who are on the brink of elimination from their Champions League group after drawing 3-3 at Galatasaray on Wednesday.

After the loss against Newcastle, Harry Maguire said: “The boys are disappointed. I don’t think we played to our level.

“It’s been a tough week – three away games in six days – but we don’t use that as an excuse. We didn’t play well enough, especially in the first half.

“We grew into the game in the second half and maybe could have got the point. We put a lot of pressure on them in the last 10 or 15 minutes but it wasn’t enough and, in the end, you’ve got to say Newcastle deserved it.

“We allowed them to get into our box far too easily, so it’s something that we need to work on – all of us as a team.”

