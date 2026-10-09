Alan Shearer has warned Michael Carrick of the Old Trafford “noise” if Manchester United lose to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After being handed the permanent reins in the summer having led United back into the Champions League, Carrick has come under pressure of late as the Red Devils have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games, drawing with Fulham and Everton and losing to Manchester City.

They also suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the Carabao Cup having taken an early two-goal lead in that game.

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Carrick and his players have been handed a golden opportunity to get their season back on track thanks to a list from Dr Tottenham as the Premier League returns this weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side sit bottom of the table having picked up just two points from their opening five games of the season, with their only goals of the campaign so far coming in a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Ahead of what is a “huge game for both clubs”, Shearer believes the “noise” surrounding Carrick will reach unprecedented levels if they fail to beat Spurs before giving his prediction.

“You can imagine the noise at Old Trafford around Carrick if United lose on Saturday,” Shearer told Betfair.

“He did a great job last year in terms of getting them into Champions League football, he did a great job in just calming the situation down.

“Then they stuck with him, didn’t really back him as much as they could have and should have in the summer, and again, you just imagine the noise after three weeks, after the start to the season they’ve had, and if Spurs beat them, who haven’t won a game all season.

“They’ve got Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening as well. So, they’ve got two massive games and games that they need to get something out of and win.

“Whether they’ve got enough to do that, we’ll have to wait and see but it is a huge game for both clubs. You can’t underestimate it.

“I think it’ll probably be a score draw. I think it could be 1-1 or 2-2, which I guess is a better result for the away team than it is for the home team.”

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