Alan Shearer says Nick Woltemade’s form for Newcastle United has been “nowhere near good enough” after another poor display in Saturday’s loss to Everton.

Newcastle were beaten 3-2 at home by Everton on Saturday afternoon, missing the chance to move above the Toffees, as well as rivals Sunderland, into the top half of the Premier League.

The Magpies looked as though they had turned a corner in recent weeks, but another league defeat leaves them 12 points off the Champions League places and in 12th position, with five losses from their last six top-flight matches.

Head coach Eddie Howe has tinkered with his tactics in recent weeks, with one of his experiments involving £73million striker Woltemade being deployed in midfield.

READ: Rooney bemused by ‘incredible’ Newcastle change as he lays into ‘sloppy’ Woltemade and Howe

It worked reasonably well when the German played in the No.10 position behind Anthony Gordon, but his performances in a midfield three have been poor.

As a natural centre-forward who excels with his back to goal, his disappointing form in an unnatural position is no surprise, and it is difficult not to feel sympathy for him.

That does not mean he is immune to criticism, even if Newcastle’s problems run much deeper.

Newcastle legend Shearer analysed Woltemade’s performance on Match of the Day, stating that he was “nowhere near good enough” against Everton.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

* F365’s 3pm Blackout: Liverpool cracks still clear to see as Slot, Howe in trouble after 19-goal afternoon

* Arsenal told Tonali transfer ‘wouldn’t strengthen’ Arteta squad with ‘five world-class midfielders’

* Premier League 2025/26 prize money table calculated

“It’s definitely a conundrum,” Shearer said.

“First of all, I thought Newcastle were a bit of a mess today, particularly in the first half an hour when Joelinton was on the left, Woltemade was in central midfield and Gordon was up front. Then he changed it and put Woltemade up top.

“When you look at the stats here from Woltemade, it’s nowhere near good enough.

“I know part of that has been in midfield, but part of that was also up front today. No goals, no assists, no shots, no touches in the opposition box (across two games vs Manchester City and Everton), and just 14 touches today (vs Everton).

“It’s not all his fault because others have to improve and step up. But there’s no doubt that it’s a conundrum for Howe as to where and how he gets the best out of him.

“There is a player in there, but he’s a player who is really, really struggling.”

On Newcastle’s struggles this season, Shearer said his former side are finding it difficult because teams “sit deep” in the Premier League, unlike in the Champions League, where they have reached the last 16.

“Newcastle have found it hard. In the Champions League, teams come out and play against them,” he said. “But in the Premier League, teams are going to sit deep, and that’s why Newcastle have found it hard.”

Former Stuttgart striker Woltemade has been linked with a return to Germany this summer, but Football Insider say Howe has no intention of selling him.

The website states:

Football Insider recently revealed that Howe does not want Newcastle to sanction a sale of Woltemade any time soon, despite his struggles on the pitch. The boss is keen to press on and find a solution to get more out of the former Stuttgart man, rather than accept defeat and support a potential sale. However, with speculation surrounding Howe’s own future continuing to swirl after a poor domestic run, it could be a decision ultimately taken out of his hands.

READ NEXT: Every club’s highest-paid player features Saka, Salah, Sancho…