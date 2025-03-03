Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag have both had difficult times at Old Trafford this season.

Alan Shearer has questioned whether Ruben Amorim refusing to tweak his philosophy to suit the Manchester United players means he’s not doing his job at Old Trafford.

United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Fulham on penalties on Sunday, leaving them with just the Europa League as a chance of silverware this season as they sit in 14th place in the Premier League.

Amorim now holds the record for the lowest win percentage (31%) of any Red Devils manager in the Premier League era having replaced Erik ten Hag in November, but the Portuguese boss has refused to change his style and philosophy amid fierce criticism.

It’s 3-4-3 or bust for Amorim and it’s been bust far more often than not this season as his players struggle to adapt, but he’s adamant that his stubborn attitude will reap rewards in the long run, if and when he survives longe enough to see significant changes to the playing staff that will enable him to mould a team in his image that can win games of football.

But Shearer isn’t convinced, and wonders what a coach’s job is if not to get the best out of the players.

He said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “Isn’t a coach’s job to get the very best out of his players? I understand he has a philosophy but his players can’t play that way.”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards then asked Shearer what he would do if he was in Amorim’s position.

Richards said: “We’re saying that United don’t have the money to bring players in the summer [who can play Amorim’s style]. I’ll throw this one to you Alan, would you persist on playing the same way? What would you do in this situation?”

Shearer replied: “I get that he wants to play a certain way. It’s been successful for him in his young coaching career. But you also have to get the best out of your players and he isn’t at the minute because his players can’t do what he wants them to do. It’s blatantly obvious. I do sometimes think that they’re confused. Is that the best he can get them to play?”

Shearer also wonders whether Amorim regrets his decision to swap Sporting for United, and if he had a grasp of just what a state the football was in before he joined.

He added: “I’d love to know Ruben Amorim’s personal thoughts because there’s no way that job description could’ve been sold to like it is now, in terms of they’ve got no money, they’re as bad as they are. He must be thinking, ‘wow, that state of the football club on and off the pitch, what have I done here?’ He must be thinking that.”