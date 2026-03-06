Alan Shearer is “not sure” why Andy Robertson hasn’t played more for Liverpool this season after his standout display for the Reds vs Wolves.

Robertson broke the deadlock early in the second half with a stunning strike from the edge of the box after teenager Rio Ngumoha granted the only relief from the boredom in the opening 45 minutes at Molineux.

The Reds were much improved after the break and two minutes after he opened the scoring Robertson then produced a perfect cross for Mohamed Salah to double their lead at the back post, before Curtis Jones finished Wolves off with a lovely curled effort in the 74th minute.

Reflecting on his goal and the team’s performance after the game, Robertson said: “A bit more like it. We know we let ourselves down on Tuesday. Not the performance we expect from ourselves. It was up to us to go and put it right. The FA Cup is do or die.

“Couldn’t have hit it much better! It opened up and, thankfully, I hit it clean. We are delighted to get through now.”

It was just Robertson’s 14th start of the season as he’s fallen behind summer signing Milos Kerkez in the Anfield pecking order, but the Scot was gracious when asked if he feels he has a point to prove.

He added: “I’m not sure if I have a point to prove in a Liverpool shirt. The fans know I give everything in a Liverpool shirt. When you get on the pitch you just want to enjoy it. It is what it is. Milos [Kerkez] is a fantastic left-back.

“He had an unbelievable season last season at Bournemouth. It took time to settle into a big club. The club has to move forward, the lads who have been here so long are not getting any younger. You have to accept it. I have had competition my whole career.”

Shearer isn’t convinced Kerkez deserves his place in the team ahead of Robertson and Danny Murphy reckons the full-back will be “fuming” and should keep his spot in the team for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Shearer said: “I am not sure Milos Kerkez has pushed Andy Robertson enough to be playing as much as he has done. Kerkez has slightly improved, but Robertson is a great professional, and he probably can’t say what he wants to say. He has been outstanding for Liverpool.”

Murphy said: “I admire the way Andy Robertson spoke. Deep down he will be fuming because he deserves to play more. That performance should keep his place.”