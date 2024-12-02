Shearer hails ‘oustanding’ Man Utd star as Amorim claims ‘Ruud’s work’ led to ‘explosive’ form

Alan Shearer was full of praise for Amad Diallo after the Manchester United star’s role in their 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday, while Ruben Amorim says he’s merely “taking advantage” of the work of his interim predecessor.

Amorim secured his first Premier League win as United boss at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee each scoring braces in a comfortable victory for the Red Devils.

But Shearer picked out Diallo – who was again operating as the right wing-back in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation – as his Player of the Match while speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast.

Diallo cost United upwards of £19m when he arrived in 2021, and it now seems as if fans at Old Trafford are about to see the best of the 22-year-old.

Shearer said: “Amad Diallo was absolutely outstanding on the right-hand side. He was fantastic – player of the match. He was a constant threat.

“His work-rate, his attitude, his understanding of what his manager wants from him in that position is brilliant.”

Amorim was very impressed with Diallo’s display but claimed Ruud van Nistelrooy deserves more credit than he does for the Ivory Coast international’s uptick in performance.

Speaking about Diallo’s performance, Amorim said: “He is really big in talent, but small in size. He did a great job but he also has to improve. He was really good again.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy helped him a lot in his games in charge and now he’s helping me. He’s in a great moment, but that moment started with Ruud. So I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad.

“ He was really good defending and really good attacking so he has to continue to play like that.

“You could feel it in the end of the game he was really, really tired so we have to manage that and increase his physical ability.

“I’d like to take credit for [his pressing], but that’s him. He’s like that. He’s smart. He’s explosive.”

Amorim also urged the fans not to get carried away by the scoreline against Everton, claiming the Toffees “deserved more”.

“I will be judged [on] the place that we finish. If I said no you will say that I cannot be a Manchester United manager,” said the 39-year-old.

“I want to be honest with our fans – so let’s focus on the performance, not the results. Let’s focus just on the next game and look at the performance.

“Thursday [against Bodø/Glimt] it was 3-2, but I think we deserved more. Today was 4-0 – but I think Everton deserved [more]. So let’s focus on the performance.”